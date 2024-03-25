Oil filter housing kits from SMP

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has announced the expansion of its Standard Oil Filter Housing Kits, which now include application-specific designs tailored to address common OEM failures, such as the oil leak issue in the Pentastar 3.6L units.

Unlike universal solutions, these kits are tailored to specific vehicle needs, considering year-to-year differences like oil pressure sensors and flow rates.

The latest addition to their product line is the OFH111, catering to recent models like the 2024-20 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2024-19 RAM 1500. Each kit is fully assembled with all necessary components for a complete repair, including oil filters, caps, sensors, gaskets, seals, and hardware.

Furthermore, the kits are designed to match the thermal characteristics of the original units, ensuring proper oil cooling.

“We are consistently adding to our Oil Filter Housing Kit program to meet the demands of technicians,” said John Herc, vice president of vehicle control marketing at SMP. “We know that these are high-OE-failure components, and we’re committed to providing a high-quality alternative with design improvements over the original.”