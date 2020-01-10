OE info on the agenda at AARO symposium

Special speakers at the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO) annual symposium will discuss the latest efforts to ensure OE service information is readily available to independent service providers.

The event, to be held at Holiday Inn Oakville Centre today and tomorrow, will also feature the association’s annual general meeting, a social evening, and a trade show.

Donny Seyfer, executive officer of the National Automotive Service Information Task Force (NASTF), will discuss vehicle technology, OEM websites, and diagnostic scan tools.

An open discussion is planned on recent industry changes and evolving remote security procedures, as well as a revised Mercedes Benz theft-related parts process.

According to AARO, a number of new issues are coming to the forefront as vehicle technology outruns government policies that support repairers, and there have been developments to help protect legitimate repair businesses by shutting down counterfeiters, and improve access to OE information that was previously blocked in Canada.

Chris Chesney of the Carquest Training Institute will discuss new ways to fill the void of qualified technicians and attract young people into the automotive repair and service trade. He will offer a U.S. perspective on the issue, and suggest ways that industry and schools can work together to attract new workers.

The AARO “Repair It Right 2020” Taskforce Team will offer a primer on how to submit a Service Information Request (SIR) to access information on all vehicles.

The event will also feature a session on proposed changes to heavy duty safeties and emission inspection. Rules are set to be revamped, just as the rules for passenger light duty vehicle inspections were recently rewritten.

