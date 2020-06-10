OBIT: Don Seyfer, well-known shop owner and industry leader

Auto enthusiasts, customers, and friends of the late Don Seyfer will honour him with a parade of classic cars in Wheat Ridge, Colo., tomorrow (June 10).

The well-known shop owner, one of the founders of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and a former national chairman of the Automotive Service Association (ASA), died June 3, 2020.

Jerry Holcom, past president of the Midwest Auto Care Association (MWACA), called it “a sad day for the automotive industry” in a recent editorial posted on the MWACA website.

He described Seyfer as a true leader, respected him for his ability to make positive things happen.

Seyfer was one of the first to earn the Automotive Management Institute’s “Accredited Automotive Manager” (AAM) professional designation and was known to encourage many others to achieve the designation.

He and his wife Margie were frequent trainers at ASA events.

Their son, Donny, has followed in their footsteps, involved in many industry associations, organizations, and committees.

“Don Seyfer has left his mark with his accomplishments, and with his family members carrying on his fine tradition,” Holcom said. “Thank you, Don Seyfer, for all you did and all you were. You will be missed.”