NUMBERS: Safe driving, stop-start technology, and lines of code

40%

Percentage of Canadians who believe distracted driving is the number one threat of car-related deaths, surpassing impaired driving (33 per cent) as the leading factor.

Rates.ca

54%

The percentage of millennials around the world who say they would prefer their next vehicle to be gas- or diesel-powered.

The Millennials and Auto Trends Report, Duff & Phelps

50%

The exterior accessories category has seen E-Commerce buyer count increase by 50% over the last 12 months. Almost 7 million North American consumers purchased an exterior accessory on the internet in the past year.

NPD Group

83%

Percentage of automotive specialty-equipment retailers reporting stable or growing sales in recent years, dispelling reports of a “retailpocalypse.”

SEMA Retail Landscape Research Report

24 million

Number of lines of code in the F35, one of the most sophisticated aircrafts on the planet.

Code Institute

130 million

Number of lines of code in a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Code Institute

450 km

The minimum driving range that most Canadians (77%) say they would expect from an electric vehicle that they would be prepared to buy.

J.D. Power Mobility Confidence Index

< 5%

The current percentage of total miles driven represented by shared-mobility services (taxis, ride-hailing and car-sharing). By 2040, the contribution from shared mobility services is expected to rise to 19% of total kilometers traveled by passenger vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF

49%

Product branding (brand positioning) offers 49% better return on investment than regular advertising.

Brand Value Growth Matrix, 2015

55 million

By 2022, the number of passenger cars expected to be sold with stop-start technology. Already more than 50% of cars in Europe are being built with that technology.

IHS Markit