Nucap Energy website is now live

Nucap has just introduced Nucap Energy, the evolution of the NRS surface modification technology.

Developed through a patented manufacturing process, the company’s latest innovation is a new lightweight, flexible thermal-conductor that substantially improves heat transfer effectiveness.

The process, called GRIPMetal, can be applied to any metal, in a variety of shapes and sizes. The result is a material capable of solving seemingly overwhelming heat challenges within industries like computing, transportation, HVAC, power generation, renewable energy and aerospace.

GRIPMetal processing is available through the company’s manufacturing plants in Canada and the USA.

