NTN makes changes to aftermarket team

NTN Bearing Corporation of America has realigned its automotive aftermarket business unit management team as of the new year.

Kevin Judge will transition to the role of brand ambassador for NTN’s automotive aftermarket unit as of Jan. 1. He is currently business unit leader and vice president of sales and marketing for NTN’s aftermarket business.

Charles E. Harris has also been appointed as the new business unit leader, being named vice president of automotive aftermarket. Furthermore, Georgianne Dickey will take on her new role of director of marketing.