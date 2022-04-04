NTN announces new BCA parts additions

NTN has added 16 new product SKUs to the BCA aftermarket product line. This release includes wheel hub assemblies and repair kits for a number of import and domestic applications, covering almost seven million vehicles in operation.

The new SKUs supplement BCA’s coverage for popular Asian brands, including Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infinity, Toyota, Lexus and Mazda. There is also added coverage for Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUVs, which recently began production with the 2020 model year.

Furthermore, the company added coverage for multiple Ford brands, including the first-generation Ford Fusion platform, the third generation mid-cycle refresh of the Expedition/Navigator, and the first generation of Ford’s high-performance F-150 SVT Raptor.

“This final release of our 2021 fiscal year serves to keep the BCA product line aligned with the demand we see in the aftermarket,” said Rina Dafnis, assistant product manager – automotive aftermarket. “We base our product line additions on multiple data points, and a majority of these new applications are just now coming into the aftermarket sweet spot where we begin to see the vehicle age and mileage that necessitates the replacement of the original equipment wheel hubs.”