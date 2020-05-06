NTN announces key addition to aftermarket team

NTN, the parent company of BCA and Bower Bearings, has added Nathan Giles to its automotive aftermarket sales team.

Giles is the new regional sales manager for the central region of the U.S. market.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Nathan to our regional sales management team,” said Charles Harris, director of automotive aftermarket sales. “His many years of regional management experience in the automotive aftermarket, deep understanding of our distribution channels, and strong leadership skills will be a huge asset to the continued growth of our organization.”

Giles comes to NTN with an extensive background in the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket with a strong emphasis on sales management. His experience includes regional management roles with automotive aftermarket companies that include Valeo Service, ATP Automotive and Affinia Group.

In his new role as regional sales manager for the central region of the U.S., Giles will lead the territory manager and sales rep team for NTN’s automotive aftermarket and heavy duty truck aftermarket business segments in the western U.S.

Giles is based in the Dallas, TX area where he resides with his family.

