NRS brake technology now being used in timber construction industry

The attachment technology that is at the heart of NRS galvanized brake pads has now been applied to the timber construction industry.

NRS parent company Nucap Industries Inc. has signed a commercial agreement with Rotho Blaas SRL for the supply of GripMetal technology and products to the timber construction industry.

Rotho Blaas, a global leader in products related to timber construction, has launched several products that incorporate GripMetal technology. These products will be marketed by Rotho Blaas on a global basis under its SHARP METAL brand.

The companies are confident that these products are just a start for a full product range that will encompass GripMetal technology.

SHARP METAL products are designed to improve the stiffness of timber structures and the strength of connections.

The result will be taller, more efficient, and more creative timber structures. Rotho Blaas is pursuing code approval (ETA & ICC) with the University of Innsbruck to make the product widely accessible.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship between our two companies as we together bring added value to the timber construction industry,” a joint press release from Nucap and Rotho Blaas states.

Sold under the NRS brand, GripMetal is a disruptive surface modification technology that improves the performance of metals in a variety of applications, in industries as diverse as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and heat transfer.

The first successful application of the technology was in the automotive aftermarket, where its hook-like metal increases the bond strength of the friction to the steel backing plate, eliminating the need for traditional adhesives.

According to NRS Brakes, the result is a dramatic improvement in safety, and double the product life. Continuous testing and validation by top global automotive brands has resulted in over a billion brake pads utilizing NRS technology over the past 20 years.

