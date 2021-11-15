NRS releases pads for Mitsubishi

NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads designed to match the safety and the performance of the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric SUV.

The manufacturer’s new EV brake pads for the Outlander PHEV reduce moisture dissipation and corrosion risk that are typical of electric and hybrid vehicle brake pads. The pads for the Outlander feature advanced noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevent issues related to rust and improve performance in challenging weather conditions.