News   July 23, 2020   by Allan Janssen

NRS releases brake pads for ‘loud’ Lexus models

NRS Brakes has released brake pads for the Lexus IS300 and IS350.

NRS says the OE brakes on these models are known for being loud. Its line of premium brake pads, created for both the Lexus IS300 and Lexus IS350, feature  outstanding noise-canceling brake pad piston cushions and shims.

The new line is also said to be durable, affordable and sustainable. They feature galvanized steel that prevents rust and corrosion, and pads made without copper or lead.

In addition,​ NRS Brakes’ high standards include best-in-class friction and fewer replacements to drive excellent performance and help Lexus drivers enjoy their luxury ride in style.

