NRS Brakes releases galvanized brake pads for 2021 Nissan Leaf

NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads to include the 2021 Nissan Leaf. Known for its “electric power and instant thrills,” the

Nissan Leaf has a range of up to 226 miles and an extensive suite of intelligent mobility features.

New galvanized brake pads from NRS Brakes support the vehicle’s outstanding efficiency, instant acceleration and convenience technology.

NRS Brakes delivers advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims as well as fully galvanized steel backing plates, providing an affordable option

based on the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle. The high-performance galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, so NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads.

This new addition for the 2021 Nissan Leaf represents approximately 520,000 vehicles in production globally.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, click here.