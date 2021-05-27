NRS Brakes launches new galvanized brake pads for select Lexus & Toyota models

Expanding its line of premium brake pads for both Lexus and Toyota drivers, NRS Brakes recently launched new galvanized brake pads designed exclusively for 2013-2020 Lexus LX570, 2008-2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2007-2017 Toyota Tundra and 2008-2017 Toyota Sequoia.

NRS Brakes is globally recognized for its premium fully galvanized brake pads that offer advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims with best-in-class friction and a longer lifespan. The brake pads for the Lexus LX570, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Tundra and Toyota Sequoia all undergo rigorous testing to ensure quality, efficiency and performance.

In 2021 alone, NRS Brakes has released dozens of new brake pads for a variety of makes and models, all developed for durability and drivability.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, please visit https://nrsbrakes.com/.