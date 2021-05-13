NRS Brakes launches galvanized brake pads for 2021 Chevrolet Bolt

NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads designed exclusively for the all-electric 2021 Chevrolet Bolt.

NRS Brakes new EV brake pads for the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV reduce moisture dissipation and corrosion risk typical of electric vehicle brake pads to provide a safe and smooth ride. In addition, NRS’ galvanized brake pads for electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt provide a long-lasting and affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

With advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates to prevent issues related to rust and challenging weather conditions, NRS Brakes require significantly fewer replacements.

All NRS brake pads undergo rigorous testing to ensure quality, efficiency and performance.

