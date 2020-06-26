NRS Brakes adds galvanized brakes for Cadillac Escalade

NRS Brakes has expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads for the Cadillac Escalade.

The new addition to the NRS Brake line-up covers the 2020 Escalade as well as the 2020 Tahoe.

That represents approximately 154,000 vehicles in production globally.

In addition, the NRS brake pads for Cadillac Escalades showcase advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and galvanized steel that withstands rust and corrosion, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, click HERE.

www.nrsbrakes.com