The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, 2019 Jeep Compass and 2019 Genesis G80 have been added to NRS Brakes’ Galvanized Brake Pad lineup.

NRS Brakes added five new part numbers for 2010-2022 Toyota, Hyundai, Kia and Jeep vehicles, covering 4.2 million vehicles with its product line.

Brake kits also include abutment hardware and caliper piston cushions.