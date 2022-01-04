Niall Davidson expands role as Motorcar realigns

Motorcar Parts of America recently announced it was realigning its sales activities in Canada. At the same time, it announced Niall Davidson would assume responsibility for the company’s entire automotive product lines across the country.

Davidson, who was vice president of sales for Motorcar’s Toronto-based heavy-duty subsidiary Dixie Electric, has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. Most of that is in the Canadian market.

Motorcar is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts.

“This sales realignment is intended to enhance service to our existing customers and enhance our strategic growth initiatives in the Canadian market, supported by our entire global team and a greatly expanded line of non-discretionary product offerings since Niall joined us in 2019,” said Rick Mochulsky, senior vice president of sales and marketing with the company.