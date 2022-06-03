NGK names new national sales manager

Mark Gibson is the new national sales manager NGK Spark Plugs Canada.

The move was effective April 1. An announcement was made June 2.

Gibson most recently served as business development manager at Direct Energy. He has more than 20 years of diverse international experience in sales, marketing and operations.

In the announcement, NGK Canada noted its excitement “for the dynamic skill set that Gibson brings to the team.”

He’ll be taking over Jeff Desveaux’s role after Desveaux was promoted to the newly created role of general manager of strategic growth and partnerships for the U.S. and Canadian markets. He’ll be responsible for creating, sourcing and developing new business opportunities. Desveaux started his career in 2003 with NGK Canada.