NGK announces name change

NGK Spark Plugs Canada will be known as Niterra Canada Ltd. as of April 1.

The ignition and sensor specialist announced the name change late last year but had not picked the date for the new name to be official.

The change includes a new corporate logo and identity as part of its goal to unify the global brand in an effort to transform the company’s business portfolio. The global enterprise is also taking on a name change, becoming known as Niterra Co. on the same day.

The NGK and NTK brands, which the company called “trusted” in the industry, will continue to be used for its portfolio of spark plug and ceramic-related products.

The word ‘niterra’ is a combination of the Latin words ‘niteo’ — which means shine — and ‘terra’ — which means Earth. In its announcement, the company said it chose the new name and colours — the name is in green with a golden accent on the dot of the lowercase ‘i’ — to present a broader image of its modern identity.

Michael Schwab, NGK’s Canadian president, said the company has a rich history and the name change represents an exciting time.

“We are becoming an increasingly progressive corporation as we strive to meet our vision for the future,” he said in the announcement. “A future where we expand our core ceramic technologies, explore capabilities beyond our traditional areas, and challenge ourselves to develop solutions and services that use technologies to resolve social issues while contributing to a sustainable society.”