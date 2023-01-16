Next-gen Milwaukee die grinder

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled its next-generation cordless die grinders, the M18 Fuel Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch with One-Key and M18 Fuel Braking Die Grinder, Slide Switch.

The new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision, and control and are designed to help cut the cord of AC and pneumatic die grinding to drive more productivity.

“When faced with a situation that requires grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, mechanical and metal fabrication professionals will most often turn to a die grinder to get the job done,” said Brian Alves, director of product management at Milwaukee Tool. “We are committed to providing users dedicated solutions for each application. These new die grinders round out Milwaukee’s grinder offering and are a great addition to our current grinding options for those harder-to-reach applications.”

Both tools feature Rapidstop Brake for enhanced user safety, which stops most accessories in less than two seconds.

The variable speed option can deburr up to 35 pipes per charge when paired with an M18 Redlithium XC5.0 Battery.

The braking die grinder can remove up to 12” of weld bead per charge when paired with the same battery.