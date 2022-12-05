New Wrangler tires from Goodyear

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the addition of the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT.

Engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction, the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet or shine.

It is available in 34 sizes and is compatible with a wide range of today’s most popular SUVs and pick-up trucks, such as the Ford Explorer, the Chevrolet Silverado and the Toyota Tundra.

Select sizes use innovative soybean oil technology which is another important step in Goodyear’s global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils in its tires by 2040.