New work lights from Lumileds

Lumileds has introduced three new lights to its popular Philips Xperion 6000 LED work light line today. The new lights include the Xperion 6000 Flood Audio, Xperion 6000 Flood Mini, and the Xperion 6000 Under Hood Lamp.

The Xperion 6000 Flood Audio features a variable beam that delivers 1000 lumens in flood mode, and 250 lumens in spotlight mode. The light includes built-in Bluetooth speakers that allow audio to be played directly through the work light, and also serves as a USB power bank. The Flood Audio features a motion detection function and a smart-zoom knob that allows users to easily control the light, even while wearing work gloves.

The Flood Mini can be secured by either the integrated magnets or the versatile hook, depending on the need of the job. The light features multiple light output options from 500 lumens in flood mode to as few as 100 lumens and a battery life of 3.5 hours.