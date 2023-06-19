New website for JKF Americas

JKF Americas Inc redesigned its North American website.

It now features a dynamic design, informative videos, vehicle part lookup, literature downloads, company news and fast load times for efficient browsing.

The company suppliers the Top Drive line of belts, hoses and accessories for automotive and industrial markets.

“Customers can easily navigate our complete Top Drive product selection,” said Mohan Seshadri, business head of industrial and automotive products and exports. “We’ve listened to technicians, counter personnel, distributors, and manufacturer representatives to help provide an enhanced customer experience.”