New website for Continental

Continental has launched a new website for its aftermarket replacement parts, diagnostic equipment, and solutions for specialty vehicles.

The new website (www.continentalaftermarket.com) serves as a central location for all product information, cataloging, training, news, and more from the company. It allows easy access to all of Continental’s brands including ATE Brake Systems, REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensors, Autodiagnos Automotive Diagnostic Tools, ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades and Continental Special Vehicle Solutions.

The company is touting the Continental Online Parts Catalogue as a major component of the new website. It offers year/make/model look-up along with a VIN search, cross reference, buyer’s guide, a where-to-buy feature, and links to product information and specifications, how-to videos, and technical document downloads.

There is also a “Training Central” section that provides a wide variety of online training programs, webinars, and how-to demonstration videos.