New VP for Holley

Holley Performance Brands announced Jordon Musser as its senior vice president of safety and electronics product categories.

He joins the company as part of Holley’s ongoing efforts to accelerate growth and leverage its portfolio of iconic brands to reach a broader range of enthusiasts, including those within its safety and racing consumer vertical.

Musser was most recently chief product officer and global head of research and development for fluence bioengineering, where he guided LED and Internet of Things technology in the horticulture lighting market.

He will lead a global team of professionals at Holley to develop and implement a comprehensive strategic growth plan for the company’s safety brands, including Simpson, Stilo, Hans and Racequip.

“Jordon is a seasoned leader and motorsports enthusiast who brings an impressive depth of technical knowledge and global business savvy to our leadership team,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and chief executive officer of Holley Performance Brands. “His collaborative, results-driven approach, combined with his experience as a professional race car driver and coach, uniquely positions him to help us accelerate growth and engage more deeply with our enthusiast customers.”