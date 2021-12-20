New VP at Mevotech

Assaf Bar-Menachem has been promoted to vice president of product management at Mevotech.

The Toronto-based company made the announcement last week. He was most recently the director of product management at Mevotech. He has also served as supply chain director.

Mevotech engineers, designs and manufactures driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts.

“Assaf is committed to ensuring that Mevotech is continuously innovating and creating top-quality, technologically advanced automotive parts,” the announcement said.

He will also continue to serve as a member of Mevotech’s leadership team.