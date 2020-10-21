New Volvo XC40 could make EVs more accessible to Canadians

With the recent release of Volvo’s first-ever fully-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Canadians could soon have a wider range of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

One of the greatest barriers to consumer EV adoption remains range anxiety; the concern that an EV will run out of energy before reaching a destination.

To overcome this, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. will join Volvo Car USA in a collaboration with ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle charging networks. Through this partnership, Volvo customers can access the company’s more than 115,000 charging stations, as well as conveniently purchase the ChargePoint Home Flex charger at the time of purchase.

Beyond its own network, ChargePoint has active roaming integrations with partners including EVgo, FLO, and Greenlots among others.

This means a single ChargePoint account will give Volvo customers access to more than 80 percent of public AC and DC stations across the U.S. and Canada today with additional access in the coming months.

“The introduction of the Volvo XC40 Recharge marks another pivotal milestone in the transition to electric mobility and ChargePoint is thrilled to partner to provide solutions and access to charging across North America,” said Bill Loewenthal, senior vice president, product, ChargePoint, Inc. “As a leader in EV charging, the partnership with Volvo Cars will bring ChargePoint’s comprehensive portfolio to the entire XC40 Recharge ecosystem with the right solutions. This strategic partnership is a tangible example of how global automakers and companies like ChargePoint can partner to empower drivers with access to at-home and public charging, coupled with an easy-to-use mobile app that brings their entire charging life into one place.”

For more information visit www.volvocars.ca.