New triple fans from Continental

Continental has a new line of triple fans consisting of six part numbers coming soon. The announcement provides application coverage for the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Denali, Sierra and Yukon. The Continental Triple Fan line will be released to the market in 2024.

“The makes and models that we cover with these new triple fans are some of the most commonly seen vehicles on the road today,” added Dan Caciolo, head of product management at Continental. “We understood there was a significant market for these fans, as technicians frequently observe the original fan failing due to wear, corrosion, or impact. Continental will offer a part that technicians can install with ease and be sure that the repair will hold.”

With the six part numbers that will be released, Continental Triple Fans will provide application for several million vehicles in operation.