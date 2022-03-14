New tire inflator from Milwaukee

The M18 Inflator is being released by Milwaukee Tool.

It is an 18-volt cordless tire inflator and can top off 33-inch light truck tires in under a minute. It is equipped with Truefill Technology to provide speed and accuracy. It also includes an auto pressure check feature and an automatic shut-off feature. The auto pressure check feature activates to ensure a tire’s targeted pressure is achieved. The automatic shut-off feature stops at selected PSI to prevent overinflation.

The inflator can save up to four PSI memory pre-sets. It is optimized for passenger, light truck and other medium-duty tires.

It is a portable cordless solution and comes with attachments such as the inflator hose and nozzle storage. The inflator is built with an internal cooling mechanism to extend the tool’s life. An internal fan allows the unit to run without cooling for over 20 minutes.

The product will be launched in April 2022.