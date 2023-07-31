New taps and dies program from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has added 125 new threading solutions for automotive technicians with new taps and dies. These feature precision machined threads for creating and repairing clean, accurate threads on various metal applications. It is designed to provide breakthrough enhancements in a category that has seen little to no improvement in decades.

The new taps and dies have three premium features: Black oxide coating to fight against corrosion, clear markings for quick and easy size identification and precision machined threads for precise threading.

“With the launch of Milwaukee taps and dies, we delivered on our promise to disrupt the market,” said Brad Urban, director of product marketing. “We saw that very little innovation has been made to taps and dies. We take pride in conducting countless hours of field research with our users, understanding their pain points with current solutions, their needs, and their applications.

“Through our research, we found that automotive mechanics, facility maintenance teams, and general contractors are frustrated by their current taps and dies. It is hard to read the size, they must carry around multiple different-sized handles, and often the product breaks. We sought to change that.”

The Milwaukee Hex-LOK 2-in-1 handle provides leverage, control and smooth operation. The handle combines the ability to thread with one-inch hex dies, as well as taps up to half-inch when paired with the Milwaukee tap collet.

Users can easily swap between internal or external threading, reducing the number of total components carried on the job.