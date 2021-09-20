New tank-level monitoring system from Graco

Graco Inc. has launched the Pulse Level Tank Monitoring system. With multiple tank-level monitoring technologies available, it runs completely on Wi-Fi.

The system allows from tracking tank levels, capturing and applying data and allocating inventory quickly and accurately.

This isn’t a new technology, but it’s the most cost-effective long-term solution available, said Tyler Salminen, product marketing manager for Graco’s lubrication equipment division. “With the addition of the Pulse Level system, Graco uniquely offers marketers and end-users an end-to-end fluid management solution with components working seamlessly with each other.”

A tank-level monitoring system measures the amount of fluid in a tank, giving service centers, fleet garages, mining and construction operations, and industrial manufacturing companies more visibility over inventory levels and dispensed fluids. Managers and owners can use the data to simplify procurement, improve profitability and assess the overall performance of crews and technicians.