New sport tire from Cooper

Goodyear introduced the Cooper Cobra Instinct, a hyper-responsive, high-performance that combines all-season capability with sport performance.

It’s engineered with an asymmetric tread pattern and sweeping tread grooves for agile traction, enhanced grip and improved braking distance on wet and snowy roads. A signature sidewall design with a snakeskin-inspired look also delivers striking aesthetics for a bold curb appeal.

“Outfitted for a range of high-performance sedans, CUVs, SUVs and muscle cars, the Cooper Cobra Instinct was built to unlock vehicle performance and deliver confidence and control to drivers behind the wheel,” said Michiel Kramer, director of product marketing at Goodyear. “This tire is designed to keep up with drivers and the quick decisions they make on the road, without sacrificing wet weather performance or sleek design.”

The tire is available in 25 sizes, from 17 to 20 inches. Popular vehicle fitments for the new Cooper Cobra Instinct include the Chevrolet Camaro, the Ford Mustang, the Mazda 3, the Lexus IS 300 and the Acura TLX.