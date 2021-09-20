Smoother releases and consistent recoiling are some of the features of a new series of hose reels from Graco.

The company announced the launch of the LDX, SDX and XDX series of hose reels to handle all common fluids.

The LDX is suitable for industrial-grade applications, while the SDX is for professionals and the XDX hose reel is for extreme heavy duty. They include a robust all-metal frame and spool to help protect key components from dirt and debris and other workplace hazards for long-lasting year-after-year productivity.

For smaller shops or independent repair facilities, the LDX offers value for those who are cost-conscious, Graco said.

They come in a wide range of lengths, diameters, supported fluid types and colours, and can be mounted in multiple ways to accommodate any application.

“From lighter-duty tasks to the most demanding heavy-duty environments, from a one-bay garage to a large luxury dealership to a remote mining site, Graco has a hose reel built specifically to ensure optimal productivity,” said Shane Norman, product marketing manager for Graco’s lubrication equipment division. “Graco hose reels ensure crews can work quickly and decisively without worrying about hassles and delays.”