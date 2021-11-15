New Rotary alignment system

Rotary released its new R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System recently.

It features a tower-free design and comes with a portable, space-saving cabinet that requires no dedicated bay. This gives shops with limited space the flexibility needed to perform wheel alignments anywhere.

The system’s three-point tire clamps allow for quick setup, and the automatic lift level with Rotary’s new On-the-Rack Test Drive program improves cycle time by eliminating the need for difficult and time-consuming rolling compensation.

“Rotary’s R1090 is not only ideal for shops with limited space but for shops that perform a high volume of wheel alignments,” says Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “The system can be used on a variety of vehicle lifts, from four-post to scissor lifts. The innovative alignment system’s exclusive 3D targets provide fast and accurate readings, allowing technicians to perform more alignments, which means more revenue coming through the door.”

The new system was on display at the SEMA Show from Nov. 2-5.