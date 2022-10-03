New Raybestos part numbers

First Brands Group announced the addition of 82 new part numbers to its Raybestos brake line, covering friction, rotors and hydraulics.

The new part numbers cover more than 25 million vehicles in operation. New brake pad coverage is now available for late-model domestic and foreign nameplate passenger and transport vehicles, including Ford Bronco, Escape, Maverick and Transit 150-350; Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe; Kia Telluride; Lincoln Corsair; and Nissan Kicks and Versa.

“Our Raybestos product engineering team works tirelessly to ensure that each product that they design matches OE form, fit and function,” said Lou Kafantaris, director of marketing, braking, First Brands Group. “Products are extensively tested at our newly expanded R&D facility in McHenry, Illinois, to ensure we continuously strive to provide the highest quality brake products in the industry.”