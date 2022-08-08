New program added for Friction Material Environmental Certification

The Automotive Manufacturer Equipment Compliance Agency, Inc. announced its new program as a third-party registrar for the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association’s (MEMA) LeafMark program.

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, a division of MEMA, and its Brake Manufacturers Council developed the LeafMar Certification Program. It is designed to certify that brake friction materials manufactured by third parties have passed certain environmental composition standards.

AMECA also introduced a new web portal to certify brake friction material for environmental compliance. The portal allows data submission and test report requests for self-certification. The new database gives manufacturers full control of their data submission with complete transparency throughout the certification process.

Components of brake friction material are regulated by some states, most notably California and Washington. These states have strict registration and use requirements with severe penalties for non-compliance. AMECA is now a 3rd party registrar who can register materials for California and Washington.