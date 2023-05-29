New product manager at KYB

KYB Americas announced Guna Sathyamurthy has been promoted to product manager for the U.S. and Canada.

Sathyamurthy has been with KYB since coming out of college with a degree in economics from Butler University and mechanical engineering from Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis.

He focused on the expansion of the Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus categories in his previous role as assistant product manager. The company’s announcement said he will continue to guide those product lines in addition to all other KYB product offerings.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of the growing KYB team. I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a member of the strong group that is poised to lead KYB into the future,” Sathyamurthy said. “We plan to significantly expand our product line offerings and drastically increase our market coverage.”

He will report to Andy Castleman, director of product and marketing.