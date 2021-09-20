New pre-set dispense metres now available

New dispense meters are now available from Graco.

The company announced the launch of its PM8 and PM20 dispense meters, both of which are part of our new PM series of electric pre-set dispense meters.

They are designed to withstand rough use and tough conditions. The meters are IP69K rated and encased in metal to provide heft and protection to survive the drops, bumps and beatings that might otherwise compromise performance.

The products were designed for any shop, from quick service to mobile lube trucks. They have pre-set functions engineered to deliver fast and precise performance. The meters can reach high flow rates of up to 20 gallons per minute (75.7 litres per minute). They have an ergonomic four-finger trigger for comfort of use, with a long battery life with four replaceable AA batteries.

“The design of our new PM series of meters keeps a certain type of customer in mind,” said Shane Norman, product marketing manager for Graco’s lubrication equipment division. “From specially crafted leak-resistant valves and seals to a stout guard that protects electronics from impact, both the PM8 and PM20 dispense meters are built for the roughest users in environmental conditions that would impact any other product. Tested for tens of thousands of dispenses, PM series meters are a class above and the only ultra-rugged pre-set meter on the market today.”