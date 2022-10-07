New power transmission brand launches in North America

JKF Americas Inc. is bringing its Top Drive line of power transmission products to the Americas.

The company announced that the launch of the Top Drive brand is especially timely for businesses that have been wading through delays and shortages in the supply chain. The brand will launch in the north, central and South American markets.

JFK Americas is a subsidiary of JK Fenner (India) Ltd.

“The parent company has been at the forefront of nearly every advancement in drive belts and power transmission products for decades, serving industries around the globe,” said Mohan Seshadri, business head of industrial and automotive products and exports at JK Fenner. “The company and brand are aligned to deliver quality, performance and value that customers demand.”

Top Drive industrial power transmission products include belts — classical V belts, wrapped belts, raw-edge cogged belts, poly-V belts, banded belts, synchronous belts, harvester belts and specialty belts — V-cool pulleys, couplings and SMSR and hydraulic and industrial hoses.

Top Drive will debut during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week at AAPEX. The booth will include belts – poly-V belts, stretch poly-V belts, double sided poly-V belts, raw edge cog belts — along with hoses, including radiator, air intake, branched, silicon and fuel, as well as auto tensioners.

JKF Americas Inc. was incorporated in 2020 as a fully owned subsidiary of JK Fenner. Its headquarters are in Holmdel, N.J., and its first U.S. distribution center is located in Ladson, S.C.