New Pentosin transmission fluid

CRP Automotive has launched a new transmission fluid for vehicles with ZF/Porsche Double Clutch Transmissions.

The Pentosin FFL-8 Transmission Fluid is the only approved first-fill double clutch transmission fluid (DCTF) for the ZF/Porsche Double Clutch Transmission that utilize a wet clutch. It provides coverage for Porsche Panamera model years 2017 and up.

The fluid is offered in 1-litre (P/N 1090107), 5-liter (P/N 1090207), and 20-liter (P/N 1090208) sizes. Application coverage includes over 40,000 VIO in the United States and Canada.