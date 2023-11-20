New off-road lighting available from Continental

Continental announced that the NightViu premium lighting line of professional driving and working lights will be made available to consumer markets including off-road enthusiasts, recreational vehicles (RV), and marine. These were originally designed for use in construction, mining and off-highway equipment.

They are built to withstand extreme temperatures, vibration, dust, and moisture. The lights feature advanced LED technology that provides excellent lighting performance and exceptional energy efficiency. NightViu Driving Lights provide a focused beam of light for long-distance illumination. They are ideal for desert/rally racing or any activity where maximum beam distance is required.

“The NightViu line was created for some of the toughest applications you can imagine including mining, construction, and agriculture. Some might consider them over-engineered for consumer applications, but we believe there are folks out there who simply want the best they can get for their lighting,” said Edwin Betancourt Jr, product manager at Continental. That’s why we’ve decided to make NightViu available for off-road enthusiasts, RV owners, and others who want a professional level light source for their off-road activities. These lights can be used for ATVs, UTVs, and SUVs, as well as Jeeps, snowmobiles, work trucks, and even riding lawn mowers and go-karts. The build quality and housing seals make them suitable for marine applications as well including blue water cruising and fishing.”