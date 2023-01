NRS Brakes has added the 2023 Subaru BRZ, 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2020 Lincoln Navigator to its Galvanized Brake Pad lineup.

The company also added five new part numbers for 2009-2023 Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia and Subaru vehicles. This provides coverage to 6.9 million vehicles in its Galvanized Premium Brake Pads product line.

Brake kits also include abutment hardware and caliper piston cushions