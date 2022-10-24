New neck light from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its Redlithium USB Lighting Solutions with the USB Neck Light. It provides premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability.

The light can be aimed in different directions with 90 degrees of vertical rotation. The light features three output modes and two and half hours of run-time on high (400 lumens). With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, it’s IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive shops and impact resistant for drops up to six feet.