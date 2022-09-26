New locks designed for Ford Lighting

Bolt Locks has introduced a new product line specifically for owners of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup.

Its products allow various kinds of locks, including receiver, coupler pin, pad locks and more, to be permanently programmed to operate using the vehicle’s ignition key — this allows users to use one key to unlock everything.

When the vehicle owner inserts their key for the first time into the lock cylinder, it will be coded and locked to that key. So rather than use multiple keys for multiple locks, Lighting drivers can use their ignition key to access other locks.

“While this is not our first EV-compatible application, it does mark the first electric pickup model we support,” said Jason Buckles, BOLT Lock sales account manager. “Our aftermarket products offer the convenience, security and peace of mind active truck owners require to lock up their valuable gear.”