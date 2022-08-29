New locking pliers from ProMaxx Tool

ProMaxx Tool has released new threaded PlierPull Locking Plier Adapters.

These provide more pulling power from its quick slide hammer connectivity. They are ideal for repairs where a high level of force is needed. The PlierPull is works for auto body repairs by popping out cotter pins, pulling bushings, seals, and other applications.

The adapters are available in four sizes (3/8”, 5/8”, 5/16” and 7/16”) to attach to the most common varieties of locking pliers and slide hammers. ProKit versions, which combine the adapter and 11-inch slide hammer, come in three sizes.

The adapters are lathe-turned and knurled from hardened steel and black oxide coated to protect against corrosion and wear. The ProKit versions include an 11-inch rod and a hardened-steel, black-oxide-coated slide hammer that delivers more than 300 PSI of pulling power.