New leader for TecAlliance

With the retirement of Jürgen Buchert at the end of this year, TecAlliance announced Peter van der Galiën will take over as chief executive officer.

Buchert will retire after 22 years. An announcement noted van der Galiën has many years of experience in the areas of strategy, sales and marketing as well as digitalization and brings many years of international management experience.

His experience includes 17 years at Motorola, which included the roles of its Netherlands operations and was part of the European executive management team and director of sales for Motorola ECC Europe. In 2009, he joined the Haynes Group as global director of sales and marketing for HaynesPro, its professional automotive data division, and was appointed as managing director of the HaynesPro Group and executive director on the supervisory board of Haynes Publishing in 2015. He was a founding member of the ADPA (European Automotive Data Publishers Association) and acted as vice president for more than six years.

“I am very excited to succeed Jürgen Buchert as CEO of TecAlliance, who has successfully led TecAlliance to become the global market leader in data for the automotive aftermarket. I am looking forward to building on the achievements of the TecAlliance team and to further develop TecAlliance’s business as a Global player in the field of automotive data and digital business processes. Jürgen and I will work closely together from October onwards to assure a thorough handover and I will be aligning our business plans with Neil Fryer and the Shareholders’ Committee,” van der Galiën said.