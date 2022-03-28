New leader for HDMA

The Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has named Collin Shaw president and chief operating officer.

HDMA is the commercial vehicle supplier division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

Shaw took on the role effective March 22. He brings 15 years of experience in the mobility industry from the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors, according to the announcement. He has worked for global companies and brands, with roles in marketing, communications, strategy, digital solutions, and business development.

Most recently, he was responsible for North American business strategy at ZF Group.

The industry will need to address technological change over the next decade, including electrification, autonomy and the internet of things, noted MEMA president and CEO Bill Long. So bringing someone in with experience across different mobility sectors to lead the association was key.

“With his unique perspective and skillset, coupled with an already high-performing team at HDMA, Collin will support our supplier members, move the industry forward, and keep HDMA at the forefront of policy decisions,” Long said.

“The suppliers and manufacturers within the heavy-duty vehicle industry are the backbone of innovation and technology, transforming how goods, people and services are transported,” Shaw said. “Now, more than ever, vehicle suppliers need a powerful voice in Washington and a platform for industry dialogue and change. In the wake of worker shortages, inflation, and the transformation in technologies to achieve zero emissions, I am committed to working with the HDMA Board of Directors and staff to build on the strong tradition of our association.”