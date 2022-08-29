New leader coming for Mercedes-Benz Canada

Andreas Tetzloff has been appointed President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

The move is effective October 1. He will replace Eva Wiese, who became the first female head of the group on Feb. 1, 2021. She has been appointed managing director (CEO) of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions.



Tetzloff, 50, will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. The company has 250 employees and a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships.

His experience with Mercedes-Benz dates back to 1992. His roles have included commercial director responsible for HR and finance, sales director and, more recently, leading the company’s Russia division since March of this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andreas to Canada to build on the strong foundation in place,” said Dimitris Psillakis, head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars North America and CEO of MBUSA. “His vast retail and sales experience will serve Mercedes-Benz Canada’s customers and dealer network well as we continue to focus on leading in electric, while pairing our highly desirable luxury products with a seamless customer journey.”