New knock sensors from Continental

Continental has added eight new part numbers to its OEM Knock Sensors line. The additions provide application coverage for some of the most popular domestic, European and Asian makes and models on the road today.

The expanded line covers Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Infiniti, Jeep, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Nissan, and Ram models ranging from 2000 to 2023. The new sensors provide coverage for 28,814,500 vehicles in operation (VIO) in the United States and 2,438,395 vehicles in Canada.

“Our newly expanded line was developed to meet the growing need for reliable knock sensors on some of the most common vehicles on the road today,” noted Brendan Bachant, Continental product manager for engine management and fuel. “The original sensors can be prone to failure due to mechanical damage, excessive vibration, high engine temperatures, and corrosion. Continental has made these OEM sensors available to the aftermarket so that professional technicians can easily and confidently service the most common vehicles in the shop, like the Ford F-150 and Explorer, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Nissan Maxima and Altima.”