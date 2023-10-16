New K-Tool International wireless inductive charging kit

K-Tool International has added a wireless inductive charging kit (KTIXD5532KIT3) for auto professionals to its line.

The kit includes a dual pad wireless inductive charging base, 650 lumen chip-on board (COB) wireless inductive charging work light and 650 lumen COB wireless inductive charging swivel work light.

The wireless charge base charges two devices simultaneously and works in conjunction with the two work lights, and any Qi-compatible devices. Users can use one light while conveniently recharging backup lights. The charging base can be mounted magnetically to any ferrous metal surface horizontally or vertically.

Both work lights use COB technology to provide a clear bright light with a wider illuminated area than conventional LED lights. The inductive work light and swivel work light feature a magnetic base that allows for flexible hands-free usage, and the swivel light can rotate 180 degrees. When there is no magnetic surface available, a pull-out rotating hook can be used to hang the light.

“Our inductive charging kit gives professionals three tools that work together to provide the ultimate experience,” said Cheri Rimmer, lighting category manager. “The kit can be used on a variety of jobs in an automotive shop and can be used separately or together.”